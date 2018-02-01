Assault with Mountain Dew bottle leads to robbery charge













A 20 ounce bottle of Mountain Dew was enough to up a shoplifting charge to robbery after the suspect allegedly used it to assault a loss prevention officer at the Corbin Walmart Wednesday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Rachel M. Doan of London is facing one count of second-degree robbery.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Josh Scott had initially been called to the store about 12:35 p.m. on another matter when he came across Doan as she attempted to flee the store.

“While being walked to the security room, the offender (Doan) assaulted one of the loss prevention associates with a 20oz bottle of Mountain Dew then ran away,” Scott wrote in the arrest citation adding that he apprehended Doan as she attempted to run out of the store through the general merchandise doors.

Acciardo said Doan had allegedly attempted to steal $154.34 worth of merchandise.

Doan is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility. She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Laurel District Court.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree robbery is a class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.