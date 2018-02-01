Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Assault with Mountain Dew bottle leads to robbery charge

Posted On 01 Feb 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A 20 ounce bottle of Mountain Dew was enough to up a shoplifting charge to robbery after the suspect allegedly used it to assault a loss prevention officer at the Corbin Walmart Wednesday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Rachel M. Doan of London is facing one count of second-degree robbery.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Josh Scott had initially been called to the store about 12:35 p.m. on another matter when he came across Doan as she attempted to flee the store.

“While being walked to the security room, the offender (Doan) assaulted one of the loss prevention associates with a 20oz bottle of Mountain Dew then ran away,” Scott wrote in the arrest citation adding that he apprehended Doan as she attempted to run out of the store through the general merchandise doors.

Acciardo said Doan had allegedly attempted to steal $154.34 worth of merchandise.

Doan is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility. She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Laurel District Court.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree robbery is a class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Knox County man confesses to robbing pizza delivery driver

Posted On 29 Dec 2017
, By
0

Laurel women arrested in connection with W’burg Wal-Mart theft

Posted On 29 Nov 2017
, By
0

Laurel County woman charged with shoplifting at store she had barred from entering

Posted On 27 Nov 2017
, By
0

Man accused of assaulting UC football player caught in Arkansas

Posted On 01 Nov 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal