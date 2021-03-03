Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Asphalt rehab project on I-75 in Whitley County beginning Thursday

Posted On 03 Mar 2021
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews will begin an asphalt rehabilitation project on I-75 in southern Whitley County on Thursday, March 4. The project area will extend from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line to mile point 11.2 – just north of the Williamsburg interchange.

Preparation for the asphalt work will include shoulder closures in various locations on both north- and southbound sides of the interstate.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph, which officers will be enforcing with double fines for violations.

KYTC District 11 is responsible for maintaining state highways in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie and Whitley counties.

Follow District 11 updates on Twitter and Facebook at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11 or www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11.

