









Ashley Megan Estes, age 27, Brush Arbor Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in London, Kentucky. She was born February 22, 1993 in Cincinnati, Ohio to William and Tonya Sue Hartman.

She is survived by five children, Kaylee Estes, Hayden Abbott, Mason Abbott, Aubrey Byrd and Kennedy Estes, all of Williamsburg; one brother, William Henry Hartman II of Emlyn; grandmother, Ginny Witt of Williamsburg; husband, Kevin Estes of Winchester; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep this family in your prayers.

She was laid to rest in the Emlyn Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.