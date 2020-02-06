









Ashley (Creekmore) Oakes, age 45, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Jellico, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 23, 1974.

She was a graduate of Williamsburg High School. She earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She was a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, E. H. “Dick” Creekmore, Sr. and Elizabeth “Lib” (Wilson) Creekmore and the late Howard M. Hudson and Claire W. Hutson Adkins; sister, Stacey (Creekmore) Paulsen; and mother-in-law, Priscilla Oakes.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Oakes, and children, Mary Elizabeth Oakes and William Hutson Oakes, all of Knoxville, TN; parents, Dick and Helen Creekmore, of Jellico, TN; brother, Dick Howard Creekmore, and wife, Kelly, of Nashville, TN; aunts, Jessie Lee Baird, of Jellico, TN, and Lynn Cox, of Knoxville, TN, Carolyn Price, of Key Largo, Florida, Catherine Queener, of Knoxville, TN, and Bette Bradley, and husband, Jeff, of Knoxville, TN; nieces and nephews, Brue and Griffith Paulsen, Ves and Cole Creekmore, Josh and Kennedy Oakes, and Asa and Josie Estes; brother-in-law, Derek Paulsen, of Lexington, KY; brother-in-law, Kenny Oakes, and wife, Dena, and sister-in-law, Jennifer Estes, and husband, Shane, all of Corryton, TN; father-in-law, Stewart Oakes, of Corryton, TN, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, February 8, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Road, Knoxville, TN 37918.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Stevens Mortuary in Knoxville, TN is in charge of arrangements.

This obituary is a courtesy of the Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico.