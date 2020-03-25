As Non-Traditional Instruction days increase, schools work to get new assignments, food to students











With the recent announcement of more NTI days ahead, area school superintendents are making sure that plans are in place for their students to receive the resources needed to keep up during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

Williamsburg Independent Schools Superintendent Tim Melton said, “We are trying to do as much digitally as we can by using Google Classroom. Those that cannot access the material online can come to our front foyer, which will be open each day through April 17, with the exception of the April 6-10, which is Spring Break. School is still scheduled to go back into session on April 20 as of now.”

As for the ongoing delivery of meals each day, Melton explained, “We have been delivering breakfast and lunch to the students in our school district each day using a bus, and one school vehicle. Both meals are also available in our foyer, with breakfast being daily from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and lunch being 11:30-12:30 p.m.”

“If somebody would like to be added to the route, they can call the school at 606-549-6044. We will be serving these meals until we come back to school.”

Currently, the WIS route includes 25 meals delivered from the bus, and six more in the additional vehicle, but Melton said those numbers are increasing.

Melton also went on to say, “We are checking in our students on a weekly basis to make sure that their well-being is being taken care of. They will get at least one phone call a week, sometimes two or three.”

“This just shows the pride that we have in what we do,” Melton added. “People have joined together, no matter what their individual job titles are. They have volunteered to help, and have gone above and beyond. It shows how important our students are to the community. We all want to look out for them, and make sure they are getting what they need.”

Whitley County schools

Whitley County Schools Superintendent John Siler made a post to the school district’s official Facebook page Monday, updating everyone on their status. The post read…

“Good Afternoon Whitley County Schools parents/guardians and students. We are currently working on our second week of NTI. Everyone should already have the assignments for this week. Governor Beshear has recommended another 10 days of NTI which would put our tentative return date for school at April 20th.”

“For the 3rd and 4th weeks of NTI, which begins on March 30th, NTI packets for Preschool-6th grade students will be available by bus delivery or by pick up from the schools. Starting Tuesday, March 24th, NTI packets will be delivered to students when their lunch is delivered; delivery of NTI packets by bus will continue throughout the week.”

“Anyone who is not getting meals delivered and therefore does not receive the NTI materials for Preschool-6th grade may come by their child’s school to pick up the packet. You will receive a phone call from your child’s principal letting you know the procedure to obtain the packet from the school.”

“For students grades 7-12, new NTI assignments will be ready to download beginning Wednesday, March 25th. Approximately 85% of our students have access to WiFi. For those who do not, downloads can be completed by using the WiFi signal that is available to students in the high school parking lot just outside the high school library. This will allow students without WiFi to download the assignments anytime without needing to enter the school.”

“Just a reminder that the week of April 6th was already scheduled as Spring Break and no NTI assignments were designed for that week.”

“If you have questions or need assistance with obtaining the NTI assignments, please contact your child’s school or your child’s teacher. As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, I will do my best to keep you up to date as to how it will affect your child’s education. For now, I hope everyone is following the health guidelines and recommendations and that by doing so, we will soon see children back in our classrooms. Stay safe and healthy!”

Corbin schools

On Tuesday, Corbin Schools Superintendent David Cox sent out a notice that said the following:

Corbin School Community, I wanted to take this opportunity to be sure that everyone is updated on the latest information:

The governor and KDE Commissioner have asked us to continue school closures until April 17 (Friday). If circumstances allow, we will be back in school on April 20 as of now. Obviously, the Governor and Commissioner of Education will assess how things are going before giving us the full go ahead. We will be completing NTI (student work) packets and assignments for this new time off. We are also sending additional student work home through May 1. We are doing this in case we are out longer than the current scheduled April 20 return date.

Online delivery of school assignments will continue in the same way it has for the entire year. Paper packets will be available from 9:00am- 3:00pm beginning on April 2 at each school in the Main Entrance (safety vestibule) and at the Corbin Central Office. Folks who cannot get to a pick-up place can call the school to make other arrangements to secure a packet. When picking up a packet, we are asking parents to sign a pick-up sheet for their student.

We will continue to feed students from Corbin Elementary School and by way of home deliveries. These meals will be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Monday and Wednesday, students will receive food for two days and on Friday, they will receive 3 days of food. If students need breakfast or lunch, and have not spoken to anyone, please call (606)528-1303 and we will share your address with our Food Service Department. Meals will be available during the Corbin scheduled Spring Break as well on the same 3-day schedule.

The state has granted COVID-19 emergency NTI days for each day we have missed since March 10, so these days are not scheduled to be made up.

The Kentucky Department of Education has formed a task force to study graduation implications and everything that goes along with this. I will keep you up-to-date with any information they share.

If you should have questions about anything in reference to school and/or your child, please call (606)528-1303.

Sincerely,

David Cox

Superintendent, Corbin Independent Schools