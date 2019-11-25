









Arvin D. Rickett, age 60, of Columbia, Kentucky (formerly of Williamsburg), departed this life on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital, in Glasgow, Kentucky. He was born on January 11, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan to Porty Rickett and Helen (Reynolds) Rickett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Porty and Helen (Reynolds) Rickett; son, Joseph Daniel Rickett; sister, Marilyn Monhollen; and brothers, Stanley Rickett and James Carr.

He is survived by his daughter, Terri Michell Sears (Daniel) of Columbia, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Cheyann Walters, Hayley Walters, Savannah Sears, and Tyler Sears; four sisters, Doris Ann Hammons of Williamsburg, Donna Powers of Williamsburg, Freda Hyden of Corbin, and Nancy Hamblin of Williamsburg; three brothers, Tommy Rickett, Ricky Rickett, and Timmy Rickett, all of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 PM on Monday, November 25 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM Monday, November 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Gossett officiating. Interment will be private.

