











Arvil “Fats” Moses, Jr., 56, of Williamsburg, departed this life on Monday, November 19, 2018 at his home.

He was born on July 27, 1962 in Williamsburg, to the late Arvil Moses, Sr. and the late Harriet “Ruth” (Strunk) Moses.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Elease Davis Moses; and brother, Vernon Moses.

He was a member of Emlyn Baptist Church and loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kayla Moses (Cody Canada) and Allison Moses, both of Williamsburg; sister, Rhonda Weaver (Tom) of Williamsburg; four brothers,

Bruce Moses, Ricky Moses (Melinda), Darrell Moses (Jamie) all of Williamsburg, and Russell Moses (Cindy) of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, November 24, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Bowman officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.