Arts and Literary League creates Whoville for Christmas Open House











Downtown Corbin’s annual Christmas Open House is 1-5 p.m. Sunday and it will feature the chance to see The Grinch, Max the dog, and the Who’s, including a special Colonel Sanders Who, courtesy of the Corbin Arts and Literary League.

Over the past two months, the members of the league have been working to paint plywood cutouts depicting Whoville, and characters from Dr. Seuss book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“We have actually designed a Whoville building based on KFC, with a Colonel Sanders Who,” said Krystal White, a member of the league. “We also have toy shops, a library, and other shops and houses.”

In addition to Whoville, there is a Mt. Crumpet where the Grinch lives, and a cutout of the Grinch and his dog Max. The Grinch cutout has a hole so visitors can put their own face through and have their picture taken as the Grinch.

The Grinch village will be set up in NIBROC Park for the public to see and remain in place throughout the Christmas season.

The goal is to not only have it in place each year, but for the league to work to add to it.

“We would like to mark the dinner table with all of the Whos, the giant sack full of gifts, a Cindy Lou Who cutout, and a freestanding Colonel Sanders Who,” White said.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Corbin Downtown Director Aaron Sturgill of the Grinch Village.

“I’m happy to have the help and support of the Corbin Arts and Literary League,” he said.

The open house will also feature Santa, hot chocolate courtesy of Corbin Tourism, treats courtesy of Cumberland Valley National Bank, the Hillview Stables train will be running, and live carolers and other live music will be performing.

Various downtown businesses will be open for those seeking to get a jump on the holiday shopping season.

More information is available on the Downtown Corbin Facebook page.