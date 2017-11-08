Artist excited to begin work on mural

Local artist Kellene Turner said she is excited about the prospect of her work adorning the railroad underpass on Roy Kidd Ave.

Turner, who was chosen from among 17 artists that submitted proposals for the project, said her idea to feature downtown Corbin as it appeared in the 1940s and 50s is based on a photo she had seen.

“I just looked for something that was classic and traditional and hit on the values that Corbin already has,” Turner said. “I found this intriguing picture of Corbin when downtown was booming with business and people enjoying downtown. I just really wanted to revisit that because I think Corbin is headed in that direction again.”

Turner said she will be meeting with the planning committee in the coming days to refine her concept and determine what iconic features of that period in Corbin history should be included.

“It is not going to be abstract,” Turner said of the finished product.

Turner added that the mural would include a number of people walking along the sidewalks.

“They wont have any true form or identity,” Turner said explaining that while the figures will fit in with the scene, the goal is to allow the individual viewing the work to give the figures an identity.

“I want it to be relatable,” Turner said.

Turner said it remains to be determined when she will begin work, as weather will play a role in deciding how quickly the piece is finished.

Turner said passersby that see her out working on the piece are welcome and encouraged to stop by and speak with her about it.

“I really look forward to answering questions and inviting them to be part of this,” Turner said.

Turner is a South Carolina native who now lives in Williamsburg.

Turner earned her degree in art at the University of the Cumberlands in 2008.

Some of her other work may be seen locally.

Turner did a mural of the Woods Realty logo for the company’s office on South Main Street.

In addition, Turner painted the Corbin Farmers Market logo on the storage shed at NIBROC Park.

“I truly feel blessed to be able to share my God-given artistic gifts with people,” Turner said. “There is a spiritual connection and relatability with art. That is what I really, really like.”