Artis Jean Born, 71, of Corbin, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. She is survived by her husband, William Born.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 3, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with pastors Michael Addison, Paula Farmer, and Jerry Laudermilk Sr., officiating. Burial followed in Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, KY. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.