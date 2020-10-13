









Artie Lavena Centers, age 93, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home. She was born July 7, 1927 in Whitley County, KY to the late Thomas and Mary Rice Adkins. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Centers; two children, Verlin Perkins and Pam Coker; two grandchildren; three sisters, Alma Heaton, Athalee Turner and Anna Spurlock; four brothers, Anton Adkins, Carl Adkins, Armon Adkins, and Asbel Adkins.

She was a member of the Mt. Ash Baptist Church and Venus Chapter #179 Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by six children, Anna Lawson of Williamsburg, Ky., Jennifer Graham (Jerry) of Somerset, Ky., Sam Centers (Patty) of Knoxville, Tn., Paulette King (Charles) of Texas, Donna Slusher (Johnny) of Hulen, Ky., and Betty Brock (Lee) of Pineville, Ky.; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Arizona Reeder of Piqua, Ohio; one brother, Robert Neal Adkins (Marie) of Charlotte, NC; a special daughter-in-law, Donna Perkins of Williamsburg, Ky.; several nieces and nephews; in addition to a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 16, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Interment will be in the Canadatown Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11:00 am until funeral hour on Friday October 16, 2020 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.