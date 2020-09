Arthur Stewart, 83, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home. His wife, Elizabeth Stewart, survives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, September 28 in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Seymour Wattenbarger officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the D.A.V. Chapter 158. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.