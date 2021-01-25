









Arthur Monhollen, age 75, of Johnny Hollow Road, Rockholds, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Manchester Advance Memorial Hospital in Manchester, Kentucky. Arthur was born on November 19, 1944 in Gatliff, Kentucky to the late John and Crittie (Powers) Monhollen.

Arthur is survived by his brother, John Monhollen of Coal Spring, Kentucky; former wife, Brenda Gail Monhollen of Rockholds; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.