









Arthur Louis Sutton, Sr., age 82, of Rockhlds, Kentucky, departed this life on January 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 31, 1937 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Sam Sutton and Fannie (Phillips) Sutton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Fannie (Phillips) Sutton; wife, Betty Lou (Spencer) Sutton; and daughter, Kathy Lynn Adams.

He is survived by four children, Lola Paul (Danny) of Rockholds, Greg Sutton (Lisa) of Williamsburg, Lora Bennett (Said) of Rockholds, and Arthur Louis Sutton, Jr. (Judy Nichols) of Williamsburg; nine grandchildren, Sarah Heatherly, Amber Burke, Patrick Paul, Samuel Gregory Sutton, Emanuel Bennett, Eric Bennett, Tasha House, Tommy Adams and Christopher Adams; twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Keeling of Rockholds and Betty Sue McKay (Bill) of Corbin; special family member, Joe Paul Wilburn of Lancing, South Carolina; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, January 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roy Sutton and Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Arthur Sutton, Sr. Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.