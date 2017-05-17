By Teresa Brooks

Leland Lockaby, 81, of Corbin passed away May 8, 2017, in Lexington, from congestive heart failure.

He is survived by his wife, Naomi Sue Lockaby; two daughters: Geri (Lance) Gaudet and Jennifer (Brent) Freeman; son, Arthur (Shanda) Lockaby II; nine grandchildren: Chris, Stacie, Derek, and Ryan Amburgey; Lance, Morgan, and Nikki Freeman; Jordan and Lauren Lockaby; and sister, Glenna (Roscoe) Roark.

Leland was the founder of Corbin Garage Doors, Inc., which he and his wife began in 1976.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 13, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Romine officiating.

Burial followed in Cumberland Memorial Gardens at Lily, with Arthur Lockaby II, Jordan Lockaby, Brent Freeman, Lance Freeman, Lance Gaudet, Chris Amburgey, Ryan Amburgey, and Derek Amburgey serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Corbin Community Backpack Program P.O. Box 1891 Corbin, KY 40702 Attention: Doris Moore 606-528-1333.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.Arthur Leland Lockaby, Sr.