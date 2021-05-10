









Arthur George Rose, age 86, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at home surrounded by his in South Weber, Utah after a short battle with brain cancer.

Arthur was born on August 16, 1934 in Molus, Kentucky to James McPherson Rose and Rose Burgan Rose. He was the second born of six children. The Rose family moved to Jellico, Tennessee where Arthur grew up. He joined the United State Air Force in 1951 and served honorably during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

It was during his training in the Air Force that he was sent to San Antonio to learn how to cook. Training took place at the Gunther Hotel where he met his wife to be, Esther Cantu. Before he could ask Esther out on a date, he had to first ask her older sister Eva, who also worked at the Gunther Hotel. Eva said no but Dad was not deterred. He continued to pursue Esther and eventually won her over. He proposed to her while the Hank Williams song “Wedding Bells” played in the background. They married on February 24, 1955.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Shauna; great-granddaughter, Francesca Heidrick; and great-grandson, Peter Heidrick.

Arthur and Esther are the parents to three daughters, Charlotte, Arlette and Valette; and two sons, Arthur II and Jacob. Together they have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren – two of whom are in heaven and undoubtedly greeted their Papaw.

Dad enjoyed coaching both of his sons during their childhood time playing Little League Baseball. He was a hands-on father and created a lifetime of memories for both sons. As they grew up, both sons along with Dad enjoyed many Sundays watching football (San Diego Chargers) and baseball (San Diego Padres).

Dad’s love of animals is a quality happily passed down to his children. Dad leaves behind his faithful dog, Blue; cats, Meowmers, Pumba, and Ruby, as well as the feral cats that live outside his home and that he took such good care of and that love him.

Dad’s love for his family present and past was his passion. One of the things we have learned since dad got sick is that he would buy monuments for family members buried in Jellico. He once purchased a stone for a previously unmarked baby’s grave. Dad’s heart was big enough to love so many people and everyone who knew him, loved him.

The last seven weeks of Dad’s life were filled with family and love. Those of us close by saw him daily and never missed an opportunity to tell him we love him. Dad in turn gave us daily hugs, kisses and told us how much he loved us.

Dad is survived by his wife of 66 years, Esther; daughters, Charlotte (John) Heidrick, Arlette (Mike) Allred, Valette (Bob) Davison; sons, Arthur (Wendy) Rose and Jacob Rose; Christine Thiel; grandchildren, Kyle Menzies, Matthew (Betsey) Heidrick, Alex (Natasha) Rose, Ethan Menzies, Erin Heidrick, Lynnsie Allred, Katie McGettigan, Arthur Rose, III, Kathy, Dina, Robert, and Stephanie; and great-grandson, Arthur Charles Heidrick.

Dad had a wonderful bond with great-granddaughter, Athena Ramm, who is stationed at Hill AFB, Utah. Dad is also survived by brothers, John (Mondra) Rose, Denny (MaryAnn) Rose, and sisters Valera (Jerre) Crabtree, Damaris Lemons, and Nora (Mitch) Joyner.

He leaves a void in his family that can never be filled but we know he is at peace and no longer suffering.

Military Graveside Honors will be presented by the Jellico Honor Guard on Saturday, May 15, at 12:00 noon in Jellico Cemetery.

Graveside Funeral Services and interment will immediately follow with Mr. John Heidrick and Mrs. Valera (Rose) Crabtree officiating. Special music will be presented by Ms. Erin Rose Heidrick.

Cox & Son Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.