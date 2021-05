Arthur C. “Rusty” Stewart Jr., 61, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth M. Stewart.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 20, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Siler officiating. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery with military rites by the D.A.V. Chapter 158. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.