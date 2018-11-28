Arson suspected in Tuesday trailer fire













Arson is suspected in an early Tuesday morning blaze that destroyed a trailer.

Goldbug firefighters were dispatched to 368 Hanging Rock Road about 1:41 a.m. to a report that an older model, singlewide trailer was on fire with flames visible through the window.

“When we got on scene the whole left side of the trailer was fully involved coming out the bedroom window,” said Goldbug Fire Department Chief Brandon Woods.

Woods said that the fire started in one of the bedrooms and had spread through both bedrooms and into the hallway when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze before it got to the other side of the trailer, which suffered both smoke and heat damage.

“It is a complete loss,” Woods noted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it has been turned over to a Kentucky State Police arson investigator.

“It was set. There was no one who was supposed to have been in it. The electric had been disconnected at the post by the electric company. There was no electric going into the building,” he said.

About a dozen firefighters were on scene for about three hours.

Goldbug responded to the blaze with two fire trucks and the Emlyn Volunteer Fire Department responded with one tanker.