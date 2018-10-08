Arson suspected in Monday fire on Moore Hill













A fire that destroyed a home on Moore Hill Ave. Monday morning is under investigation.

West Knox and Lily responded to the scene near Ott Road in Corbin at approximately 4:45 a.m.

West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker said firefighters had been called to the same scene at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

“It just burned a few pieces of siding, but somebody set it,” Baker said of the Sunday fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene Monday, the home was fully involved.

Baker said two people living there had escaped the flames.

However, the family’s pet dog was reportedly still inside.

“We don’t know if it got out. We didn’t find it while performing salvage and overhaul,” Baker said.

Baker said a power line had fallen onto one side of the home. As a result, firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the blaze were slowed.

“We couldn’t apply water to that area because we didn’t know if it was live,” Baker explained noting the utility company was contacted and sent a lineman out to disconnect the power.

Corbin firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 6 a.m. for manpower as the volunteer firefighters were forced to leave because of work and family commitments.

Firefighters were on scene until approximately 9 a.m.

Knox EMS also responded to the scene.

No one was injured.

Kentucky State Police are continuing the investigation into the blaze.