Arson investigator to look into Monday mobile home fire











West Knox firefighters have requested an arson investigator look into a fire that destroyed a mobile home and several nearby vehicles on Foley Road in north Corbin Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene off of Byrley Road behind the Corbin Walmart at approximately 8:30 a.m.

“It was fully involved and starting on the trailer next to it,” said West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames on the neighboring trailer, which was occupied at the time.

The occupant was able to safely escape and the trailer suffered minor exterior damage.

Firefighters spent approximately 25 minutes working to knock down the flames.

“The roof and everything had already collapsed,” Baker said noting it took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the blaze.

“When the trailer collapsed, the tin roof was on top of it, and we had to dig through it to make sure it was out,” Baker said.

The owner told firefighters the mobile home was used for storage and there was no electricity hooked to it.

“He said he hadn’t been in it since yesterday,” Baker said of the owner.

As a result, the owner asked firefighters to request the arson investigator.