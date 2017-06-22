By Dean Manning

A Kentucky State Police arson investigator has been called to examine a Thursday morning fire in Canadatown that destroyed a small house, a trailer and a minivan and damaged another vehicle.

Woodbine, Oak Grove, Rockholds and Goldbug firefighters were called to the scene on Letha Petrey Road off of Craig Road just before 7 a.m.

“The two structures were fully involved,” said Woodbine Fire Department Battalion Chief Rickie Fore when asked what firefighters saw when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters worked for approximately one-and-a-half hours to get the fire contained and were on scene until approximately 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters aren’t sure what sparked the blaze.

A crying Timothy Lee Canada, who lived in the trailer that burned, said Thursday afternoon that nobody was injured during the blaze “except my heart and soul. It hurts deep for somebody to take something that is irreplaceable.”

Canada said that his mother bought the house, which burned, about 25 years ago when he was a teenager.

He said there wasn’t any electricity to the house and that no one had lived there for about 10 years.

Canada said that he thinks a former girlfriend, who he didn’t identify, started the fire.

“I go down this morning to my buddy’s house. I drink a cup of milk and am eating a honey bun, then I walked outside on the porch and the house burned,” Canada noted.