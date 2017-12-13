Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Arrests in string of auto theft cases

Posted On 13 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Williamsburg police arrested an 18-year-old and a juvenile early Tuesday morning in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that took place over the past four weeks and have recovered four stolen firearms. At least one additional arrest is expected.

You need to login to view the rest of the content.
Did you know you can simply buy a $1 day pass if you want to see that story! No long time committment, just $1.
Please . Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Public’s assistance sought to identify W’burg bike thieves

Posted On 12 Dec 2017
, By
0

W’burg police warn about rash of car break-ins; arrest one for receiving stolen property

Posted On 06 Dec 2017
, By
0

Williamsburg Shop with a Cop accepts $1,000 in donations Thursday

Posted On 06 Dec 2017
, By
0

Update: Smith pleads not guilty in bank hit and run accident case

Posted On 01 Dec 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal