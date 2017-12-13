Arrests in string of auto theft cases

Williamsburg police arrested an 18-year-old and a juvenile early Tuesday morning in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that took place over the past four weeks and have recovered four stolen firearms. At least one additional arrest is expected.



Did you know you can simply buy a $1 day pass if you want to see that story! No long time committment, just $1.

Please You need to login to view the rest of the content.Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us