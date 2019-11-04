Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Arrest made in connection with Oct. 24 stabbing in Keavy

Posted On 04 Nov 2019
A Corbin man wanted in connection with a stabbing incident outside a Keavy area business on October 24 was arrested Saturday.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies located Jason Blevins, 34, at a residence off of Wagers Lane in the Campground community.

Deputies had secured an arrest warrant for Blevins, charging him with first-degree assault.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said previously that Blevins allegedly stabbed another man in the chest and abdomen in the parking lot of the business on Ky. 312.

“Apparently, Blevins saw the victim in the parking lot and chased him down,” Acciardo said noting it was not a random incident, but the result of an ongoing dispute between the two men.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Corbin and later airlifted to a trauma unit for further treatment.

Blevins is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree assault is a Class B felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

