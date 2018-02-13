











Arnold Partin, 74, passed away February 10, 2018 at St Elizabeth Healthcare, Florence.

He was a retired assembler for General Motors.

Arnold was a resident of Boone County. His parents Embry and Nannie Partin, a brother Leonard Partin and a grandson Anthony Parks, Jr. preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife Laura Lawson Partin; a daughter Teresa Parks; a son David Partin and a sister Arbutis Croley; grandchildren Jared Partin, Brittany Partin, Tiffany Partin and Austin Parks; great grandchild, Peyton Partin.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Mausoleum.

Linnemann Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, where condolences may be sent at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.