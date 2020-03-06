









Arnold Lee “String Bean” Hinkle, age 77, of Tyes Ferry Road, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin. He was born on January 10, 1943, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Everett and Mossie (Huddleston) Hinkle. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Hinkle and Retha Mahan; daughter, Jessica Lee Hinkle; grandson, Ethan Wright; and great-grandson, Peyton Hinkle.

Arnold owned and operated Hinkle Welding and Crane Service. He was a business owner for over 25 years and helped the community with love. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockholds.

He is survived by his wife, Erma (Wells) Hinkle of Rockholds; four daughters, Katrina Wright (Donnie) of Rockholds, Sherrie Langford (Cecil) of Rockholds, Jolene McKeehan of Hamilton, Ohio and Crystal Rice (Shane) of Waleska, Georgia; two sons, Arnold Buck Hinkle of Corbin and Brian Hinkle (Rebecca) of Newcomb, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Andrew Wright, Lindsay Pushard, Justin Hinkle, Noah Langford, Ben Rice and Nick Rice; 3 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Hinkle (Elvia) and Aubrey Hinkle (Shirley) all of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Saturday, March 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Ellis and Rev. Mike Douglas officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Ethan Wright Memorial Cemetery.

Andrew Wright, Justin Hinkle, Noah Langford, Chris Hinkle, Dalton Brown and Scott Segent will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Rice and Nick Rice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.