









Mr. Arnold Lee Boshears, age 69, of White Oak (Duff), Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 05, 2020 at this home. He was born January 10, 1951 in Duff, Tennessee.

Arnold was preceded in death by: his father, George W. Boshears; mother, Lucy Lawson Boshears; brothers, Bill Boshears and Lonnie Boshears; and sister, Juanita Boshears.

He is survived by: his wife, Julie Leffel Boshears; sons, Marty Boshears and wife Heather, and Zeb Boshears; daughters, Doris Janeway and husband Chris and Hannah Hurst and husband Jack; grandchildren, Davanna and Jeff, LeeAnn and James, Ashli, Heather, Diva, Kayla, Lexi, Lydia and Bethany; great-grandchildren, Ariel, Jackson, Jacob and Kaylor; brother, Arvil Boshears and wife Mary; sisters, Diane Boshears and Pamela Roberts and husband Preston; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Friday, February 7, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Russell Sharp, Jr. and Rev. Dan Hatmaker officiating. Burial was in the Lambdin Cemetery (Sled Creek). Military Honors were conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.