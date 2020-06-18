









Arnold Elbert Marsee Sr., age 81, of Marsee Trail, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on July 3, 1938 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Rev. General Thomas and Lanie Frances (Morton) Marsee. He was also preceded in death by his wife of many years, Letha (Morgan) Marsee.

Arnold was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where he was a dedicated member for many years and was involved in many activities. He was a member of the Kentucky National Guard and retired from National Standard.

He is survived by two daughters, Darlene Marsee Jones (Will) of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Marilyn Marsee Ball of Louisa, Virginia; one son, Arnold Marsee Jr. (Karan Browning) of Pineville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Melissa Stockton, Brandon Ball, Sumer Marsee, Kristopher Marsee, Aaron Jones, Trevor Jones and Trenton Jones; three great-grandchildren, James Bryan Lamb, Lucas Stockton and Colin Stockton; brother, James Marsee (Vicki) of Tallahassee, Florida; brothers and sister-in-law, Jerry Morgan of Corbin, Retha Osborne of Somerset, Geraldine Morgan of Seymour, TN, Ralph Morgan of Corbin and Jesse Morgan of Corbin; long term dear friend, David Shackleford; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour on Friday, June 19, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Morris and Rev. Jerry Sester officiating. He will be laid to rest following a private graveside service in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

