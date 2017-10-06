Posted On October 6, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Armus Hill Jr., 67 of the Maple Creek Community, Williamsburg, passed away Monday October 2, 2017 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born August 4, 1950 to the late Armus Hill Sr. and the late Erie Lou Sawyers Hill.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Hill and brother, Denny Lee Hill.

He is survived by a sister; Doris McKinney (Tim Hooker) of Morristown, TN; brother Henry Hill (Karen) of Williamsburg; two nieces Christina McVey and Shayla Knuckles; four nephews, Billy Davis, Tony Baldwin, Shawn Baldwin and Kevin Davis; three aunts, Clearencie O’Dell, Imodene Sammons, and Beulah Lawson all of Williamsburg; three uncles Speed Hill of Missouri, Andy Sawyers of Williamsburg and Eugene Sawyers of Nicholasville; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was Thursday, October 5, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Curt Vanover officiating.

Interment was in Hamblin Cemetery at Mulberry.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.