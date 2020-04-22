Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Armed standoff in north Corbin comes to peaceful conclusion Tuesday afternoon

Posted On 22 Apr 2020
A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday following an armed standoff with law enforcement at a residence on Springfield Circle, off of Ky. 1223.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies lead Case Crawford from his residence after the Special Response Team forced entry to end a standoff. Crawford had allegedly held his ex-wife against her will until she was able to escape Monday and contact police.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team (SRT) arrested Casey Crawford, 28 after they made entry into the residence and located him hiding in a bedroom closet. A Glock model 17 9MM pistol was found within reach.

