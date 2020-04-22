Previous Story
Armed standoff in north Corbin comes to peaceful conclusion Tuesday afternoon
Posted On 22 Apr 2020
A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday following an armed standoff with law enforcement at a residence on Springfield Circle, off of Ky. 1223.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team (SRT) arrested Casey Crawford, 28 after they made entry into the residence and located him hiding in a bedroom closet. A Glock model 17 9MM pistol was found within reach.
