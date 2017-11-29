Arlene Kay Baker, 58, of Corbin passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017.

She was born in Corbin, May 8, 1959, and attended First Pentecostal Church of Corbin and First Christian Church of Corbin.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Baker and their children: Gary Baker and wife Lindsay of Corbin, Dana (Baker) Davis and husband Chuck of Williamsburg, and Jamie (Baker) Gillispie and husband John of Lexington; seven grandchildren: Nolan and Nate Baker, Parker and Carter Davis, and Leah, Emma and Sophie Gillispie; her parents, Jim and Jimmie Skinner of Corbin; her twin sister, Darlene Ragland and husband Tony of Corbin; brother, Tuck Skinner and wife Glenna of London; and sister, Ruth Skinner of Corbin, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 29, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Elliott and Pastor Ronnie Mitchell officiating.

Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin with Gary Baker, Chuck Davis, John Gillispie, Jeff Skinner, Tony Ragland, and Gary Noe serving as pallbearers.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.