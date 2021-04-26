









Baby Ariella Maylee Grace Taylor, 28 days old, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her home. She was born March 25, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ariella is preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Clarence Ray Rose and uncle, Christopher Elliott.

She is survived by her parents, Danny and Tessa Worley Taylor; brother, Grayson Taylor; grandparents, Danny and Olivia Taylor, Rebecca Seiber, TJ Cordell, and Craig Parks; great-grandparents, Johnny and Maxine Elliott, Donna Rose, Jess and Stella Morgan, and Jim and Joan Parks; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, April 24, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Dople officiating. Burial was held on Sunday, April 25, in the Bairds Cemetery (Little Elk Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.