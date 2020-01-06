Arena’s 2020 schedule includes, wrestling, bull riding, ‘The Price is Right Live’











The new year will bring multiple events to The Arena in Corbin featuring familiar favorites such as professional wrestling, bull riding and high school basketball, and new shows including comedian Donnie Baker, comic, rapper, and musician Ryan Upchurch, and “The Price is Right Live.”

“I like the way it is looking,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla of the schedule of events.

“I think this is, potentially, our best year,” she said.

The year will kick off Jan. 12 with WWE wrestling.

The event, billed as a super show will feature: The Miz, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and The Kabuki Warriors.

The show, marking the third time WWE has come to Corbin, was originally scheduled for May 6. It was later moved to Oct. 17, and then rescheduled a second time.

While refunds were available for anyone wishing them, tickets purchased for either of the previous date, which were not returned, are still valid.

As of Monday afternoon, approximately 1,150 tickets remained available.

“We had about 3,000 people for the last show,” Balla said.

WWE holds the The Arena attendance record with more than 6,200 people attending first show in March 2018.

“They like it here,” Balla said of WWE. “They have had two great shows here and everything has run smoothly.”

Ticket prices rrun from $19 to $104 and may be purchased at The Arena box office, or online at ticketmaster.com.

Balla said the deal between the JC Paul Chapter of the Marine Corps League and WWE to benefit the chapter’s Toys for Tots campaign remains in effect. Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy to The Arena box office will receive a $5 discount on WWE tickets.

On Jan. 17 through 19, The Arena will host the second annual WYMT Fishing expo.

The wall-to-wall fishing show will feature numerous vendors and exhibitors with boats, bait and tackle, fishing gear, and a host of free seminars and demonstrations.

Joe Thomas, host of “Ultimate Match Fishing, and Still’s “Real in the Outdoors,” along with pro bass fisherman Wesley Strader will be on hand.

On Feb. 1, comedian Donnie Baker will bring his unique brand of comedy developed on the morning radio, “Bob and Tom Show,” to the stage at The Arena.

“We had a lot of people asking about bringing him to Corbin,” Balla said when asked why she booked Baker.

March will remain busy for The Arena.

The annual KHSAA 13th Region boys and girls basketball tournaments will again be held at venue.

Knox Central High School will serve as the host school for the event which will determine which teams will represent the region in the annual Boys and Girls Sweet 16 tournaments.

March 13 and 14 will see the return of bull riding in the form of the Challenge of the Super Bull.

The month will come to a close with the premier The Price is Right Live on March 27.

Like with the original, “Price is Right” airing daily on CBS, audience members have the opportunity to “Come on down” and bid on prizes for the chance to get up on stage and play one of the games including Plinko and Cliff Hangers.

In addition, each of the six contestants that make it up on stage will spin the Big Wheel.

The show will conclude with the Showcase Showdown.

“They actually contacted us,” Balla said when asked how she brought the show to Corbin, noting it has previously appeared in Lexington and Louisville.

As of Monday afternoon, less than 1,000 of the 3,000 tickets for the show remained available.

Most recently announced was comic, rapper and musician Ryan Upchurch, who will perform in Corbin on April 11.

“It is selling really fast,” Balla said of Upchurch.

“There are only about 1,000 tickets remaining, and that is without us doing any advertising,” she said.

Balla said there will be more announcements coming in January and beyond as she is working to have more shows consistently throughout the year.

“We have some local colleges looking at The Arena to host different sporting events,” Balla said.

“We have a lot of different types of events, and different genres of music to spread things around,” she said.

More information will be available on The Arena’s Facebook page, and on its website www.thecorbinarena.com.