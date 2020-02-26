Area tourism offices joining together to promote ‘Daniel Boone Country’











The region of Kentucky known as Daniel Boone Country that stretches from the Virginia border to just west of Interstate 75, is working to get the word out, and that word is, “DBC.”

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel recently unveiled the new stickers that are being made available at tourism offices across the 18-county region.

The stickers, similar to others that are frequently seen on vehicles, include the three large initials, along with smaller print detailing what the initials mean.

In addition, the stickers will be sent out along with requested information packets.

They are available now,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel said while the stickers are reasonably inexpensive, Corbin Tourism is using funds it receives through its involvement in the regional tourism effort to purchase its stickers.

Kriebel noted that she was recently part of a regional tourism marketing effort at the Louisville Boat and RV show where Daniel Boone Country had a booth.

“As a region we have so much to offer and that generates multiday visits,” Kriebel explained.

In addition, since it was a regional effort, regional funding was used to pay the $1,000 rental fee for the five-day event.

“I interacted with people from the time it opened until the time it closed,” Kriebel said explaining that in addition to giving out regional brochures she made sure to include Corbin brochures.

Tourism directors from across the region are also working to capture video testimonials in an effort to spotlight features and attractions across the region.

Kriebel explained that she worked with Wrigley Taproom owner Kristen Smith to highlight Corbin’s growing food scene.

“People who aren’t from this region, not only need to know that, but will fall in love with that,” Kriebel said of the testimonials explaining that they will be posted on the tourism social media sites across the region.

More information about tourism in the Daniel Boone Region is available online at www.kentuckytourism.com/explore–kentucky/daniel-boone-country.