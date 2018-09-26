Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Area schools receive ‘Kayaking for Kids’ proceeds

Posted On 26 Sep 2018
By :
Some local elementary schools and Upward basketball programs received money last week thanks to a recent kayaking and jon boat race near Williamsburg.

Whitley County Tourism Chair Terry Skinner, Vice Chair Deborah Moses and Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. were at Pleasant View Elementary School Friday to present school officials with a portion of the proceeds from the second annual Kayaking for Kids event. Elementary schools in Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County received checks. Accepting the check on behalf of Pleasant View Elementary is Shirley Lawson, a parent volunteer at the family resource center.

August’s Second Annual Kayaking for Kids race generated a little over $6,400, and last week those proceeds were distributed to help local children.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. said that organizers of the race raised about three times as much money this year compared to the event’s first year.

“We had almost triple the participation as far as number of boats in the water. I think we had 71 boats in the water with right at 100 people. Last year, we were in the high 20s. The project seems to be growing,” White said. “We are proud of what it is able to do for these children. We are proud of what it is doing to promote our area.”

Representatives of the Whitley County Fiscal Court and Whitley County Tourism presented $1,100 checks each to Williamsburg and Corbin Upward basketball programs last week.

This is enough money to provide 25 scholarships for each program, which go to children, whose parents can’t afford the participation fee.

They also presented $533.75 checks to Williamsburg, Whitley East, Whitley North, Oak Grove, Pleasant View, and Boston elementary schools.

Whitley Central Primary School and Whitley Central Intermediate School will split $533.75, as will Corbin Primary School and Corbin Elementary School.

White added that it is very rewarding to give this kind of money to help local children.

“It is heart warming. I think it is for this whole board. From the participants I talked to and the sponsors I talked, I think everybody finds it very rewarding,” he added.

By comparison, Kayaking for Kids organizers were able to donate about $150 to each school last year.

Next year’s Kayaking for Kids race has already been scheduled for Aug. 3.

