Area restaurants adjust to, ‘to go’ only











Area restaurants are in uncharted waters as the COVID–19 pandemic has forced them to close their dine-in service, but several owners in Whitley County said the community has stepped up to support them until things return to normal.

Kristen Smith, founder and owner of The Wrigley Taproom and Eatery on Main Street in Corbin, said business has been fairly steady.

Prior to the outbreak, the restaurant with the large community tables and farm to table food was a hotbed of activity.

“It has been fairly steady,” Smith said of business in the week since restaurants were ordered to end dine-in service.

“We are very happy with the response,” she said.

One area of growth for the Wrigley has been the number of orders coming in through its website, www.thewrigley.com.

“We had intentions of doing that in April or May, but we went ahead and rolled it out,” Smith said.

Smith said dealing with the coronavirus will turn out to be good for her business in the long run.

“It is pushing us to be flexible and to think outside of the box,” Smith said.

“We are very thankful for our community rallying to support us,” she said.

At Milly’s on Main in Williamsburg, Milly’s daughter-in-law, Tara, said business has remained steady.

“We have done really good as far as foot traffic,” Tara said adding that the restaurant has begun curbside service for customers who would prefer not to come inside during the outbreak.

Tara said the community has continued to support Milly’s adding that it is very much appreciated.

“We are going to do everything we can to remain open through this,” Tara said. “We will be here as long as the customers come through the door.

Information about Milly’s on Main, including the daily special, is available on the restaurant’s Facebook page, or by calling 549-2825.