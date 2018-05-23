Area pools, waterparks open this weekend













Memorial Day weekend signals the start of summer and the three area community pools and two waterparks will be opening for business.

Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams said the city pool will open for the season Saturday.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $2 per person with the exception of Thursday when the cost is $1.

The pool will remain open through the third week of August.

Sams said previously that officials have attempted to keep the pool open beyond the start of the school year, but the dropoff in attendance was so large that it was deemed to be not cost effective.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will open its pool Friday.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children.

Kentucky Splash Waterpark in Williamsburg will open Saturday and be open daily through July.

Hours are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 per person. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.

The Barbourville Waterpark will open Saturday.

The park will be open 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Daily hours will continue through July 31.

Beginning August 1, the park will be open weekends through September 3.,

Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children 17 and under.

Children under 2 feet tall are free.

After 4 p.m., admission is $2 per person.

Levi Jackson State Park will open its pool beginning Saturday.

The pool is open noon until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

It is closed on Monday.

Beginning August 1, through Labor Day, the pool is open weekends only.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under are free.

Anyone camping at the park will receive $2 off admission by presenting the campsite receipt.

After 4 p.m., admission is $2.50 per person.