Area nursing homes closed to visitors because of coronavirus threats











Area nursing homes in Corbin and Williamsburg have notified residents and family members that visitation will be limited to emergencies in an effort to reduce the chances that the coronavirus may be introduced into the facilities.

Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center, Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center and The Heritage in Corbin, along with Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center each announced the new policy that began Monday, which was set out by order of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

“Although we do NOT have any cases of COVID–19 at this time, we respectfully request that you do not visit the facility,” officials stated in the letters that were also posted on the Hillcrest, Corbin and Williamsburg facilities Facebook pages.

Officials emphasized that if a resident was seriously ill, or receiving end–of–life care, family members would be permitted to visit.

Officials stated that employees were following CDC guidelines while interacting with residents, including following strict handwashing procedures, and wearing gowns and gloves with residents who are sick.

“We are posting signs on our entryway doors to notify visitors of the symptoms of COVID–19 and request that you do not enter the building if you are experiencing these symptoms,” officials stated, adding that they would notify residents and family members should a resident or staff member be diagnosed with the disease.

“We will be re-evaluating this decision on a weekly basis and will update you accordingly,” officials stated.