Area Kiwanis clubs celebrating 100-year anniversaries in 2020











The year 2020 will be a milestone one for several area Kiwanis clubs as the Corbin, Pineville and Middlesboro clubs will all be celebrating 100-year anniversaries.

The Middlesboro Kiwanis Club is celebrating its 100-year anniversary on Feb. 25, followed by the Pineville Kiwanis Club on May 3, and the Corbin Kiwanis Club on Oct. 21.

“That is something a lot of clubs, a lot of members will never get to experience a 100th birthday celebration. To make it through the 100 years shows you guys are up to the challenge of facing adversity and staying strong through those challenges,” Kiwanis District Six Governor Kendra Skidmore told members of the Corbin and Williamsburg Kiwanis clubs during the Governor’s Luncheon, which was held Saturday afternoon at David’s Steakhouse in Corbin.

Skidmore took over at the District Six Governor, which includes parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, on Oct. 1, and she is only the second female governor in the history of the division since Kiwanis voted in 1987 to let women join the organization.

While the last female governor for the district was 20 years ago, Skidmore noted that there are several female officers now involved in the organization.

Skidmore encouraged the clubs to try and redefine their relevance in their communities.

Skidmore noted that in Kentucky one in four children are food insecure, and one in five suffer abuse, which is about twice the national average in both categories.

“Kiwanis really was really designed to be engaging … and it evolved to include support and service to children,” she said. “What it should be about is kids.”

Skidmore closed her address noting that every member has something they can contribute.