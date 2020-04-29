Area high schools planning virtual graduations for Class of 2020











While officials still want to eventually hold a traditional graduation ceremony, area high schools are making plans to honor the Class of 2020 with a virtual graduation.

Corbin High School Principal John Crawford said between May 11 and May 15, the 220 graduates at Corbin will be scheduled to come to the high school to walk, receive their diplomas and turn their tassels.

Each graduate will be permitted to have two parents or relatives attend when it is their turn.

Redhound Productions will video each graduate and all of them will be spliced together, along with Principal John Crawford and Superintendent Dave Cox’s traditional remarks.

“On May 24, the finished product will be shown on Redhound Productions to all the graduates to get together with friends and family at home to watch,” Crawford said, adding that a CD of the production would be made available for the graduates

“It is a situation where we are trying to do our best,” Crawford said of school officials.

Should the COVID–19 situation change, and large gatherings again be permitted, Crawford said officials are ready and willing to hold a traditional graduation ceremony.

“If something changes, we are more than willing to do something for our seniors,” Crawford said.

“We are not giving up hope on that, but we wanted to have something in hand,” he said.

Williamsburg Superintendent Tim Melton said the school’s virtual graduation will work in much the same way.

“The virtual graduation will be aired on May 24th, the same day as it was originally planned,” Melton said. “We are still discussing the specifics of the traditional graduation, if this is even possible this summer.”

Whitley County Superintendent John Siler said High School Principal Bob Lawson is working with senior class leadership to finalize the format, but the students are leaning toward virtual graduation.

Those seniors are scheduled to hold a Zoom meeting with Dr. Lawson on Thursday in order finalize details.

“This way, we can make something really nice, make it available on Facebook Live and the school system website, and all of the kids get a DVD to keep,” Siler said.