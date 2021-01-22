Area firefighters respond to Rockholds structure fire now under investigation











The Woodbine Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday night that is now under investigation.

The fire department was dispatched to the fire on Owens Branch Road off of Ky. 779 in the Rockholds community about 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

No residents were inside the two-story farmhouse when crews arrived.

Battalion chief Rickie Fore said that it took crews about 25 to 30 minutes to knock down the flames. Crews were on the scene until approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Woodbine was the primary department who responded. They were aided by Little Poplar Creek, Oak Grove, Patterson Creek, and South Whitley fire departments.