Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Area firefighters respond to Rockholds structure fire now under investigation

Posted On 22 Jan 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Photo courtesy of Woodbine Fire Department

The Woodbine Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday night that is now under investigation.

The fire department was dispatched to the fire on Owens Branch Road off of Ky. 779 in the Rockholds community about 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

No residents were inside the two-story farmhouse when crews arrived.

Battalion chief Rickie Fore said that it took crews about 25 to 30 minutes to knock down the flames. Crews were on the scene until approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Woodbine was the primary department who responded. They were aided by Little Poplar Creek, Oak Grove, Patterson Creek, and South Whitley fire departments.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responds to Christmas Day fire

Posted On 31 Dec 2020
, By
0

Former north Corbin steakhouse damaged by fire Friday morning

Posted On 09 Oct 2020
, By
0

Rockholds woman charged with trafficking heroin, methamphetamine in Laurel County

Posted On 07 Aug 2020
, By
0

Woodbine, Oak Grove firefighters called to mobile home fire Wednesday

Posted On 09 Jul 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal