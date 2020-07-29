Area counties report 20 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday











Bell, Laurel, Knox, McCreary and Whitley County each reported additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported five new cases Monday, four new cases Sunday, three new confirmed cases Friday, and four new cases Thursday.

Whitley County now has a total of 95 COVID-19 cases, including 27 active cases. Three Whitley County residents are isolating in the hospital, and 24 Whitley County residents are isolating at home.

A total of 67 Whitley County patients have been released from isolation. On July 21, Whitley County reported its only COVID-19 death.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported four new cases Tuesday, and the county’s third COVID-19 death involving a 68-year-old female. These new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Bell County to 253.

Bell County now has 103 active cases, including seven, who are hospitalized: a 71-year-old female, a 95-year-old female, an 87-year-old female, a 59-year-old female, a 79-year-old male, a 72-year-old male, and a 70-year-old male.

Bell County reported its second COVID-19 fatality on July 23, which involved a 74-year-old female. On July 16, Bell County reported its first COVID-19 death, which was an 85-year-old male.

The Bell County Health Department reported 21 additional cases Monday, including four individual independent cases and 17 long-term care cases, five COVID-19 cases Sunday, seven cases Saturday, six new COVID-19 cases Friday, and eight new cases Thursday.

A total of 150 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Bell County.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported seven new cases Tuesday, who are all recovering at home. The Laurel County Health Department also reported that one previously reported case is no longer hospitalized, and that an additional 14 people had recovered.

The Laurel County Health Department reported five new cases Monday, five new cases Sunday, nine new cases Saturday,

Laurel County now has a total of 340 COVID-19 cases out of which 148 people have recovered. Laurel County has 188 active cases out of which 180 cases are isolating at home, and eight cases are isolating in the hospital.

Laurel County has had four COVID-19 related deaths.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported two additional cases Tuesday bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Knox County to 181.

The Knox County Health Department reported five new cases Monday, 10 new cases Friday, and four new cases Thursday.

The Knox County Health Department reported Monday that it had 84 active cases, and that 82 cases had recovered.

Knox County reported its eighth COVID-19 fatality Thursday. All have been patients from Christian Health Center in Corbin. The first five patients that passed away all had pre-existing conditions. It is unknown whether the last three deceased victims had any underlying pre-existing conditions.

Other cases

The Lake Cumberland Health Department reported McCreary County’s 28th COVID-19 case Tuesday, which involves a 53-year-old male, who is self-isolating but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland Health Department has reported seven active cases in McCreary County, which are all self-isolating.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 532 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and 10 new deaths.

Statewide there have been 28,126 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 719 total deaths from the virus. A total of 599,251 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 7,470 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.