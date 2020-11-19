Area counties remain in COVID–19 red zone











The Whitley County Health Department announced 19 new COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,194.

There are now 169 active cases, of which, five are currently hospitalized.

Whitley County officials issued a COVID–19 public health notice concerning Overhead Door Company of Corbin, AKA, Corbin Garage Door on Cumberland Falls Hwy.

Anyone who visited the business between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 may have been exposed.

With the additional cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 50.8.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 41 new COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,173.

There are now 796 active cases, of which, 19 are currently hospitalized.

One of the new cases involves an individual in a congregate setting. Health department officials noted that individual has been hospitalized.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 59.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department announced 15 new COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,113.

Officials noted that five of the new cases involve children.

There are now 217 active case in Knox County.

With the new cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 33.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 26 new COVID–19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 1,128.

There are now 112 active cases, of which, four are currently hospitalized.

Eight of the active cases involve individuals at the Bell County Forestry Camp, including seven inmates and one staff member.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 43.4.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced a record 3,649 new COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 148,390.

Beshear noted that it comes on the heels of five of the highest days for new cases since the virus first hit Kentucky on March 6.

“We have uncontrolled spread throughout the entire commonwealth,” Beshear said adding that there are now 112 of Kentucky’s 120 counties in the red zone on the COVID–19 incidence rate map.

“We only had 94 red zone counties last week,” he noted.

Beshear also reported 30 COVID–19 related deaths across the state on Thursday, which he said is the second-highest death total the state has reported.

“We have had 78 deaths in the just the last three days,” Beshear said noting that there have now been 1,742 COVID–19 related deaths in the state.

There are now 1,550 people hospitalized across the state, of which, 358 are in intensive care.

Beshear addressed the new steps that are going into effect Friday night in an effort to combat the spike in COVID–19 cases.

Beshear noted that the U.S. Center for Disease Control came out in support of limitations on Thanksgiving gatherings.

“It is critically important that we do not let Thanksgiving turn into a super spreader event,” Beshear said.

Beshear read a Facebook post from Oldham County Attorney John Carter, who stated that he would not prosecute anyone charged with violating the limitations on Thanksgiving gatherings, and who encouraged Kentuckians to have as large of gatherings as they wished.

Beshear emphasized that while it is in the executive order he issued it will not lead to criminal charges.

“Nobody is going to show up at your house,” Beshear said to those who are planning larger gatherings.

“To defeat the pandemic, we have to do Thanksgiving differently,” he added.