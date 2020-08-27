Area children receive free backpacks, school supplies from Whitley County Detention Center











Last week, hundreds of lucky children in our area received a free backpack and school supplies thanks to the efforts of Jailer Brian Lawson and the Whitley County Detention Center.

Lawson, along with his wife Ashley, partnered with Restoration Ministries, Anchored Ministries, Whitley County Board of Education member Brenda Hill, Williamsburg Wal-Mart and the Whitley County Fine Arts Cooperative Extension office to fill about 500 backpacks with binders, pencils, art supplies and other items that they will need with schools now going back into session.

“With COVID going on, everything is just out of the ordinary right now,” Lawson said. “We wanted to help, and give the kids a backpack with some school supplies. We were fortunately blessed with some great partners who made it possible for us to do this.”

“It’s just been a blessing,” said Ashley Lawson. “And this would not have been possible without two inmates – Freddie Fuson and Phillip Hart – who wanted to help give back, and help to give something to these children. It took them many hours to stuff all of those backpacks.”

In addition to the children who visited the Whitley Detention Center Friday to receive their backpack and supplies, all of the inmates’ children were given a bag as well.

Lawson said he would like to continue hosting events like this in the future if possible.