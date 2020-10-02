Area athletic programs plan to resume competitions next week











Many athletic competitions in Whitley County now look to be back on as of next week.

Despite recommendations related to the amount of COVID-19 cases in the county, some local school officials feel as if athletic contests can be regulated effectively enough to allow for the resumption of sports starting Mon., Oct. 5.

This news comes after all sports in the county were canceled for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4 due to a spike in the number of newly diagnosed COVID cases at the end of the previous week.

At this time, both Corbin Independent Schools and Whitley County Schools plan to resume sports next week. Corbin is also making plans to resume in-person classes, while Whitley County will continue to monitor the situation on a week-to-week basis as of now.

(For full details on how Corbin is planning to resume in-person classes, go here: https://www.thenewsjournal.net/corbin-board-of-education-votes-to-begin-in-person-school-option-next-week/)

All indications are that Williamsburg Independent Schools is continuing to monitor data on a daily and weekly basis. A formal statement concerning a return to in-person classes or athletic competitions has not been made as of this post.

The News Journal will provide more details as they become available. Be sure to look in the Wed., Oct. 7 print edition for more information on upcoming athletic contests.