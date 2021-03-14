Area academic teams win big at regionals











Local teams took brought home top awards at the elementary Region 22 Governor’s Cup competition Saturday.

The Corbin Elementary Academic Team was named the Overall Region 22 Governor’s Cup champions, and Williamsburg Elementary was named runner up.

In addition to the overall champion award, the

Redhounds took home first place in Future Problem Solving.

Williamsburg placed first in the quick recall competition.

In written assessment areas, area students’ rankings were:

Mathematics

• 2nd Place- Amelia Jones (Corbin Elementary)

• 3rd Place- Brady Middleton (Corbin Elementary)

• 4th Place- Carson Taylor (Corbin Elementary)

Science

• 1st Place- Amelia Jones (Corbin Elementary)

• 2nd Place- Masen Huffman (Corbin Elementary)

• 3rd Place- Tatum Croley (Williamsburg Elementary)

• 4th Place- Mollie Coleman (Corbin Elementary)

• 5th Place- Harlan Marietta (Williamsburg Elementary)

Social Studies

• 2nd Place- Noah Nantz (Corbin Elementary)

• 5th Place- Kobe Dixon (Corbin Elementary)

Language Arts

• 1st Place- Claire Gilliam (Corbin Elementary)

• 2nd Place- Harlan Marietta (Williamsburg Elementary)

• 5th Place- Adelyn Adams (Corbin Elementary)

Arts/Humanities

• 2nd Place- Mollie Coleman (Corbin Elementary)

• 3rd Place- Ella Hammons (Corbin Elementary)

• 4th Place- Pascual White (Williamsburg Elementary)

• 5th Place- Riley Gardner (Corbin Elementary)

Composition

• 1st Place- Tatum Croley (Williamsburg Elementary)

• 2nd Place- Adelyn Adams (Corbin Elementary)

• 4th Place- Ella Hammons (Corbin Elementary)

Corbin Elementary coaches are Nickie Dixon, Katie Earnest, and Angela Kilburn.

Williamsburg Elementary coaches are Kassie Lowrie and Myah Lowrie.