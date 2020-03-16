









Archie Ray Jones, age 59, of C. Bryant Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on May 4, 1960 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Archie Elmer and Naomi (Reynolds) Jones. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Lovitt) Joes and a sister, Elizabeth Cooper.

He is survived by two children, Ashley Maggard (Freddie) of Keavy and Elisha Maxwell of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Kolten Maggard, Koda Maggard and Hadley Maggard; sister, Linda Hamblin of Williamsburg; brothers, Faron Bowlin of Dayton, Ohio, Don Jones of Williamsburg, Dave Jones of Williamsburg and Randy Jones of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, March 18, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Run Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.