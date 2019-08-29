









Archie R. Jones, 69, the beloved husband for 51 years of Sharon (Huddleston) Jones passed away Sunday, August 18.

He was the loving father of Pamela (Kenneth) Webb, Jessie Jones and the late Archie Raymond Jones, Jr.; devoted grandfather of Daniel M. Webb, Duncan J. Webb, Kevin Ray Jones, Samantha M. Jones, Nicholas A. Jones and Jonathon Wayne Freeman; great-grandfather of Savanna Jones; dear brother of Lindell Jones, Kenneth Jones, Velma Hall, Julia Tucker, Loraine Helton and the late Viola Williams, Ed Jones, Marshall Jones, Ancil Jones and Gorman Jones; son of the late Marshall Jones and Emma (Morgan) Jones. He is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held August 24 at 12 Noon at Croley Funeral Home.

Burial followed at Davis Addition of the Highland Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury Tabernacle Church, 11 E. McMillan Street. Cincinnati, Ohio 45219.

