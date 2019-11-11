









Mr. Archie Leon Perkins, Jr., age 56, of Cawood, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, November 07, 2019 at his home. He was born March 31, 1963 in Harlan, Kentucky.

Archie was preceded in death by his mother, Nina Juanita Housley Perkins.

He is survived by his son, Joshua Perkins; father, Archie Leon Perkins, Sr.; sisters, Linda Daniels and husband, James, and Audrey Joplin; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside service was held Sunday, November 10, in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer, Tennessee) officiated by Rev. Harold “Pete” Norman.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.