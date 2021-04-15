









Archie Lawson, age 85, of Corbin, KY, formerly of Siler, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at his home. Archie was born February 28, 1936 in Gatliff, KY to the late Luther “Duke” Lawson and Mary Elizabeth Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Estes Lawson and Charlie Lawson; three sisters, Essie Siler, Flora Mahan and Dewie Bowlin; one brother-in-law, J. C. Bowlin; and one sister-in-law, Ruth Lawson.

Archie was a member of Beech Bottom Baptist Church for 51 years. Archie was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Lawson of Corbin, KY; one daughter, Maxine Helmick (former husband Greg Bray) of Corbin, KY; two grandsons, Scott Bray and wife Emily of Weeki Wachee, FL, and Casey Bray and wife Kelsey of Richmond, KY; four great-grandsons, Gavin Bray of Richmond, KY, Jaxon and Dawson Bray of Richmond, KY, and Jackson Bray of Weeki Wachee, FL; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 17, at Beech Bottom Baptist Church with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Waylon Hunter officiating. Interment will be in Goins Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 6:00 PM on Friday, April 16, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel and at 12:00 PM until the funeral hour on Saturday, April 17, at Beech Bottom Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.