









Archie Blaine Powers, age 85, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, January 4, 2021 at his, home surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 20, 1935 in Emlyn, Kentucky to the late Lee and Alice Dessie (Moses) Powers. Also preceded in his death are his sister(s), Alberta Hayes, Wanda Powers, Mildred Hayes Beavers, Deloris Hayes, and Geneva Powers; brother(s), Harvey Hayes, Jack Hayes, Edward Jr. Hayes, Eugene Powers, and Raymond Hayes.

He is survived by children, Shawn Bryant and husband Darren of Williamsburg, KY and Jamie Powers of Phoenix, Arizona; step-daughter, Deanne Massey of Littleton, CO; one granddaughter, Brenna Abigail Bryant of Lexington, KY; mother of his children, Wanda Eubanks of Corbin, KY; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Archie graduated high school from Williamsburg High School where he was a High School All-American. He was recruited by Bear Bryant at University of Kentucky, but played for Blanton Collier. Archie played guard at UK from 1954-1958. He graduated from UK earning his Masters and Rank One, Principalship and Administration. He taught Biology and Heath/PE.

Archie was the Head Football Coach at Williamsburg High School 1960-1966 and Corbin High School from 1969-1981 winning two state titles at Corbin in 1976 and 1980; state runner-up in 1977, with multiple district and region championships. He was assistant coach at Franklin County High School, Middlesboro High School, Daviess County (KY) High School, Nederland High School in Nederland, TX., and Martinsburg High School in Martinsburg, W.V. He was four-time Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, six time Conference Southeastern Champions, 1981 KHSAA Football Coach of the Year; head coach overall record 147-47-4. He was the Whitley County Judge Executive from 1981-1985.

He was a member at Calvary Baptist Church in Williamsburg.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 9 at 11:00 AM until funeral hour at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin, KY.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 9, at 2:00 PM at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin KY.

Honorary pallbearers will be coaches and players at Williamsburg and Corbin football teams.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Williamsburg and Corbin athletic programs to help continue supporting our athletes.

Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Emlyn Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.